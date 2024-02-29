Dickinson and Morris' Melton Mowbray pork pies

The pies are one of 37 British food and drink brands which will now have their Geographical Indications (GIs) extended to Japan, which has a population of 125 million and is the world’s third largest economy.

Other products now enjoying protected status there include Welsh Beef, Staffordshire Cheese, Cornish Pasties, Arbroath Smokies and Traditional Cumberland Sausages.

GIs effectively limit the production of a particular food or drink to being made inside a specific geographical area and to a traditional recipe – in the case of Melton pork pies it is a short distance around the town in Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire.

It potentially opens up a much wider market for Melton pork pie producers such as Dickinson and Morris, Brocklebys and Leesons.

Trade Policy Minister, Greg Hands, said: “The UK’s excellent selection of unique, high-quality products are highly sought after around the world.

"Consumers in Japan can now be assured that they are enjoying the authentic taste of great British food and drink.

“This announcement not only protects beloved British delicacies like Scotch Beef and Cornish Pasties, but also gives UK producers added confidence when selling into Japan, part of our plan to help British businesses grow and export more.”