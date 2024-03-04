Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe is currently serving customers from a pop-up shop in the Bell Centre while major refurbishments are carried out on the Nottingham Street building

That was the message this week from manager Richard Griffiths as work continues to increase its sales area and install information plaques illustrating the heritage of Melton’s pies.

The front of Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe, on Nottingham Street, has been boarded up since early January and customers are buying the products from a pop-up shop in a unit of the adjacent Bell Centre shopping mall.

Richard told the Melton Times: “The work is going really well and we are on track for a mid to late April launch.

"The pop-up shop has been going more successful than we first planned.”

Dickinson and Morris, which owns the shop, is just waiting for the sign-off from English Heritage on removing the wall between the pie shop and next-door’s former Mrs Kings premises so they can create an open plan look at the front.

Richard added: “We are so excited for when we can start serving customers in the new-look shop.”

The planning approval also allows for a new sit down area to be created for customers to eat products they buy from the shop.

This is the second phase of the project and it is hoped it will be ready by the summer.

Work on the refurbishments are scheduled during a quieter time for the business after the traditionally busy Christmas trading season.