The poignant Lancaster flypast at the memorial service for the wartime bomber crew at Langar Airfield PHOTO MELANIE DAVIES

The event was organised on Saturday to honour the memory of a Lancaster crew from 207 squadron, W4938 EM-A, which was lost without trace exactly 80 years ago. after taking off from the airfield.

A memorial stone was unveiled there in 1994 by Dorothy Gale, who was newly-married to the aircraft’s bomb-aimer, Thomas Skelton, who was just 19 when he died.

A special memorial committee was formed when Dorothy met the then owner of the airfield, Roland Gale.

Standard bearers at the memorial service for a wartime bomber crew at Langar Airfield PHOTO MELANIE DAVIES

The service began at 2pm with standard bearers in attendance from Langar and Barnstone and Harby and Stathern branches of the Royal British Legion.

A parade was directed by Peter Hackett and a short service and act of remembrance was given by the Rev Fred Connell.

Organiser and committee member, Mike Weston, thanked the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight for providing the moving Lancaster flyover, Langar Parish Council, Goadby Marwood History Society and Brenda Kelly, who located two families for the memorial.

And he told the Melton Times: “Unfortunately due to low cloud we had to wait an extra hour for the Lancaster aircraft, which arrived at 3.45pm, flying directly over the memorial site, followed by a further two passes.

The Lancaster flies over the memorial service for the wartime bomber crew at Langar Airfield PHOTO MELANIE DAVIES

“The day was better than I had hoped for – it was a fitting tribute to this crew and was well worth the effort.”

Organiser Mike Weston makes a speech at memorial service for a wartime bomber crew at Langar Airfield