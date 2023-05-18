Poignant Lancaster flypast at memorial to wartime bomber crew
Those who attended a service remembering a wartime bomber crew at Langar Airfield witnessed a poignant flypast by one of the only two Lancasters which still takes to the skies.
The event was organised on Saturday to honour the memory of a Lancaster crew from 207 squadron, W4938 EM-A, which was lost without trace exactly 80 years ago. after taking off from the airfield.
A memorial stone was unveiled there in 1994 by Dorothy Gale, who was newly-married to the aircraft’s bomb-aimer, Thomas Skelton, who was just 19 when he died.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A special memorial committee was formed when Dorothy met the then owner of the airfield, Roland Gale.
The service began at 2pm with standard bearers in attendance from Langar and Barnstone and Harby and Stathern branches of the Royal British Legion.
A parade was directed by Peter Hackett and a short service and act of remembrance was given by the Rev Fred Connell.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Organiser and committee member, Mike Weston, thanked the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight for providing the moving Lancaster flyover, Langar Parish Council, Goadby Marwood History Society and Brenda Kelly, who located two families for the memorial.
And he told the Melton Times: “Unfortunately due to low cloud we had to wait an extra hour for the Lancaster aircraft, which arrived at 3.45pm, flying directly over the memorial site, followed by a further two passes.
“The day was better than I had hoped for – it was a fitting tribute to this crew and was well worth the effort.”
Advertisement
Advertisement