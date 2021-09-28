Plenty of treats at Melton food festival this weekend

Jeremy Smyth-Osborne and Jamie Russell tuck into some halloumi fries with pomegranate seeds at the East Midlands Food Festival at Melton in 2017 EMN-210928-111049001

The 17th East Midlands Food Festival, at the town’s livestock market, is one of the key attractions of British Food Fortnight.

It has just about everything for those who love their food and drink, from the opportunity to taste delicious treats to learning new cooking and baking techniques from some of the top chefs.

The event was cancelled last year due to coronavirus restrictions so interest is high in its return.

Teresa Bovey gives a cooking demonstration in the main hall at the East Midlands Food Festival at Melton back in 2017 EMN-210928-111038001

Organiser, Matthew O’Callaghan, said: “This has been a difficult festival to organise but one that everyone will enjoy and which is primarily designed to support local producers.

“It’s a great day out for all the family at a budget price of no more than £12 for the whole family.”

Alongside the local heritage classics, Melton pork pies and Stilton cheese, visitors will get the chance to sample a whole range of exoitic goodies such as Dutch Waffles and foot-long grilled Polish sausages at what is one of the largest regional food festivals in the country.

There will also be plenty for those interested in drinks, whether it’s cider, spirits, wines, beers or liqueurs besides teas, coffees or hot chocolate.

Melton's food festival pictured in 2016 EMN-210928-111059001

All sorts of cakes, pastries, tarts and donuts will keep those with a sweet tooth happy and at lunchtime on both days there will be a chance to visit the street food court, with a huge range of products on sale.

As usual, visitors can enjoy the Gospel Choir and Morris Dancers and children, who get in free, can drop in on the exciting Kids Zone.

The Food Theatre is always one of the highlights and this year the line-up includes Rachel Green, the Cooking Maharaja, Steffan Williams, Stephen Hallam - the Pork Pie Man of Dickinson and Morris fame, Teresa Bovey and a newcomer in local chef Marianne Lumb - a star of the BBC Masterchef programme - who will be revealing her seven steps to soufflé success.

The festival, which starts at 10am on both days and finishes at 5pm on Saturday and 4pm on Sunday, will operate under certain social distancing measures to limit Covid spread.

Visit www.meltonfestivals.co.uk to buy tickets or to get more information.