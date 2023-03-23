News you can trust since 1859
Plans unveiled to reopen historic Melton pub with four new apartments created

An historic Melton pub which has been closed for almost a year could reopen with part of the building and site converted into four private apartments.

By Nick Rennie
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 18:37 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 18:37 GMT
The Noels Arms, in Melton, which has been closed for almost a year
The Noels Arms on Burton Street built a reputation as a quality venue for live music in recent years but has been vacant since last April.

There was speculation in the town that it may never reopen but the owner has submitted plans to Melton Borough Council to retain the pub although it would be reduced in size.

The planning application proposes internal alterations including repositioning the bar closer to the front of the bar area and removing wall sections to allow

additional seating to the rear.

Apartments will be built through converting the rear of the site and existing upper floor residential accommodation – which previously formed guest rooms at the pub, into separate apartments.

The building, which is on the corner of Mill Street and Burton Street, has always been a pub since it was built in 1877 and plans for its retention as a pub will be a relief to many in the town.

A report included with the application states: “The form of the building now is somewhat dated and is shut after a period of consistent poor trading both before and after the pandemic.

"Rather than lose the public house to an alternative use, which could be undertaken without requiring planning consent, this application seeks to modernise the space to enable it to meet the needs of the 21st Century as a ‘micro brewery’-style pub.

“This maintains the historic association of the property and an active frontage to Burton Street.

“The proposal will remove the upper floor tourist accommodation. These four rooms are in a poor state of repair and provided small spaces of low quality.”

The report points out that alternative guest room accommodation is available in the town at nearby Harboro Hotel and at various other local sites.

It also says that the guest rooms have not been in regular use for around eight years.

Conversion work would see the existing rear outbuilding transformed into a residential unit and three additional apartments provided on the first and second floors, three of them with one bedroom and the other with two.

