Limited edition Strawberry and Prosecco Pork Pie produced in Melton

A mouth-watering Strawberry and Prosecco Pork Pie is being made in Melton Mowbray to celebrate the start of the Wimbledon tennis championships later this month.

This limited-edition delicacy from the Dickinson and Morris Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe brings a fresh and sophisticated twist to a British picnic favourite.

It features tender, succulent British pork surrounded by a layer of Prosecco-infused jelly which adds a subtle sparkle and lightness encased in a rich, golden pastry.

The iconic piemaker says the star ingredient is a hand-crafted strawberry chutney, which it promises delivers a burst of sweet, tangy freshness in line with the famous strawberries snack enjoyed courtside at Wimbledon, which starts on June 30.

Natasha Gascoine, general manager at Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe. said: “We wanted to create something truly special that captures the essence of British summertime.

“Whether you’re courtside at Wimbledon, riverside at Henley, or strolling through the blooms at Hampton Court, this pie brings together tradition, indulgence, and a touch of fizz.”