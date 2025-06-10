Piemaker launches special pork pie to celebrate Wimbledon

By Nick Rennie
Published 10th Jun 2025, 15:56 BST
Limited edition Strawberry and Prosecco Pork Pie produced in MeltonLimited edition Strawberry and Prosecco Pork Pie produced in Melton
Limited edition Strawberry and Prosecco Pork Pie produced in Melton
A mouth-watering Strawberry and Prosecco Pork Pie is being made in Melton Mowbray to celebrate the start of the Wimbledon tennis championships later this month.

This limited-edition delicacy from the Dickinson and Morris Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe brings a fresh and sophisticated twist to a British picnic favourite.

It features tender, succulent British pork surrounded by a layer of Prosecco-infused jelly which adds a subtle sparkle and lightness encased in a rich, golden pastry.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The iconic piemaker says the star ingredient is a hand-crafted strawberry chutney, which it promises delivers a burst of sweet, tangy freshness in line with the famous strawberries snack enjoyed courtside at Wimbledon, which starts on June 30.

Natasha Gascoine, general manager at Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe. said: “We wanted to create something truly special that captures the essence of British summertime.

“Whether you’re courtside at Wimbledon, riverside at Henley, or strolling through the blooms at Hampton Court, this pie brings together tradition, indulgence, and a touch of fizz.”

Related topics:WimbledonMelton Mowbray

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1859
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice