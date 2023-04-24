News you can trust since 1859
Photo spread from Melton's St George's Day Parade

Crowds lined the streets of Melton yesterday (Sunday) to support the traditional St George’s Day Parade.

By Nick Rennie
Published 24th Apr 2023, 09:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 09:51 BST
Melton Mowbray Round Table’s Santa sleigh was innovatively transformed into a vehicle for England’s patron saint to lead hundreds of local Scouts through the town.

They included the 36th Melton, 4th Melton, 1st Waltham, 1st Long Clawson, the three explorer units and 1st Old Dalby, along with the town’s squirrel Drey from 4th Melton, which is the new age group in Scouting for youngsters aged four to six.

The party met at 12.45pm at the Thorpe End car park, next to Tuxford and Tebbutt, before marching down Sherrard Street towards St Mary’s Church, where a service was held at 1.30pm.

The parade reformed at 2.30pm and made its way through Market Place before finishing at the top end of Nottingham Street.

It was a busy day in town with the exciting climax to the Rutland-Melton CiCLE Classic taking place between 3pm and 4pm.

