Melton Carnegie Museum

A special exhibition at Melton Carnegie Museum is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the first ever Ladybird book being published.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first Ladybird books were published in 1914 by Wills & Hepworth after Wills had originally opened a bookshop in Loughborough in 1867, with Hepworth joining the firm in 1904.

In 1971, Wills & Hepworth started trading as Ladybird Books and although the Loughborough factory closed in 1999, the popular educational books continue to be published by Penguin Random House.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three of Leicestershire County Council’s museums are now showcasing the books, with Charnwood and Harborough involved as well as Melton.

The story of Cinderella displayed at Melton Carnegie Museum as part of the Ladybird Books exhibition

‘Well-Loved Tales’ features at Melton Carnegie Museum, showing stories from 27 Ladybird books, which began in 1964 with the publication of Cinderella and also includes Little Red Riding Hood, and Jack & the Beanstalk, among many others.

Visitors can also play dress up and become a fairytale character.

The free exhibition is open until Saturday September 14.

Councillor Christine Radford, cabinet member for adults and communities, said: “This is a trip down memory lane, and a chance to enjoy three fantastic days out across Leicestershire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m so glad we’ve been able to bring these exhibitions to our museums and I’m hopeful everyone gets a chance to attend.”

Visitors to Melton’s museum, which is on Thorpe End, can enjoy a free trail around it throughout the summer holidays

You can go every week during the summer break for a free trail around the museum, a free craft activity and a special craft activity for £2.50. There is a different theme every week.

Special summer activities at the museum continue this week with a Mad Hatters Tea Party while next week – July 30 to August 3 – the theme is the Paris Olympics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

August 6 to 10, the theme is Rocking Around with Geology, followed by Let's Go Fly a Kite (August 13 to 17) and Food Glorious Food (August 20 to 24).

There is no need to book any of the activities, it is free admission and all children must be accompanied by an adult.

Melton Carnegie Museum is open from 10am to 4.30pm from Tuesday to Saturday.