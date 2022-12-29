New Year hunt meet set to gather in Melton
Large crowds are expected in Melton’s Play Close park on Monday for the traditional New Year hunt meet.
This will be the 40th year Melton Mowbray Town Estate has hosted a local hunt at the start of a new year, although they will meet on January 2 this year because they don’t meet on a Sunday in Melton.
Mounted members of the Belvoir Hunt and their hounds will gather around 11am with town estate officials expected to offer them drinks from the historic stirrup cup.