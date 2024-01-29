Hidden Food Tours founders, Charla Forinton and Matt Hall,

Hidden Food Tours is being launched by Stathern neighbours, Charla Forinton and Matt Hall, with small groups getting the chance to learn more about the history of local food and how each product is made.

Each three-hour tour will explore the stories behind tasty treats like the samosas at Samosa Wallah, the smoked foods produced by the Feast and The Furious and beers from Round Corner Brewing, as well as the town’s iconic Melton pork pies and Stilton cheese.

Matt said: “We are lucky to have Melton Mowbray, the Rural Capital of Food, on our doorstep.

“Charla and I have spent ages swapping recipes and tipping each other off about new foodie finds.

"We love Melton and the great new places that have opened up in the town over the last few years, and we want to share them with as many people as possible.”

The tours cost £65 per person with corporate bookings available as well and the founders say they aim to introduce Melton Mowbray as an evolving culinary destination by celebrating local producers and connecting guests with the town's rich history.

Charla added: “Whenever I visit a new city I always try to find a food tour to join.

"They’re a great way of discovering the local food and history of a place and we want to bring that excitement to Melton.

"Hearing the stories behind the food, be it Stilton cheese or the spicy snacks produced by Samosa Wallah, based in the Stockyard, will bring the food of Melton and the Vale alive.”

The Hidden Food Tours will visit businesses in the town centre and also the Stockyard, on the livestock market site, which is due to undergo new development work to create a food and events hub using millions of pounds of ‘levelling up’ funding from the government.

New builds and conversion of some underused and dilapidated buildings and sheds will see food production units created where visitors will be able to see food and drink being made.