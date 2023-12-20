A local historian has started a series of tours of Melton Mowbray which he says will encourage visitors to stay for longer in the town and explore its rich and diverse history.

Melton Mowbray town centre, looking down High Street

Brian Fare says he goes beyond the usual historical narrative around pork pies and Stilton cheese to repackage the tourism offer.

His HistoryFare tours will take visitors on a journey round the town looking at rich military history going back centuries, from the medieval period and the Knights Templars through to the Battle of Waterloo, The Crimean War and the Charge of the Light Brigade, The Boer War, the world wars and ‘The Cold War’, right up to today with the Defence Animal Training Regiment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In addition, there is also a tour that focuses primarily on the airborne forces, the Parachute Regiment, which were based in and around Melton Mowbray during the Second World War.

There is also a general history trail looking at foxhunting, pork pies, Stilton, and local links to royalty, Prime Ministers, poets, artists and socialites, Lords of the Manor and the Magna Carta.

Other walking tours planned for next year include the Royal Mile and trails focusing on pork pies and Blue Plaques.

Brian said: “Wherever you go and say you are from Melton Mowbray, the majority of people will respond by saying ‘that’s where pork pies are from’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“But the town didn’t start baking pies until the 18th century and there is more to Melton Mowbray than it being the Rural Capital of Food.”

The two-hour tours cost £5 per person each.