The Manners Arms at Knipton

A new operator is being sought for an historic country pub in the Vale of Belvoir.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Manners Arms, at Knipton, established a strong reputation for good food and well kept beer over many years before closing in 2022.

The 18th century Grade Two listed country house and former residence is part of the Belvoir Estate – it was used as a hunting and shooting lodge in 1800s and was converted into a pub late last century.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was previously known as the Red House Inn and became known as a destination hospitality venue as a luxury AA 4* country restaurant and bar.

The Manners Arms at Knipton

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, has been instructed to sell the lease, which is free of tie, now the property has undergone extensive renovation and refurbishment.

The Duchess of Rutland, Emma Manners, commented: “This 1880s hunting lodge has been lovingly refurbished, preserving its historic charm such as the slate roof, sash windows, and elegant staircases, while introducing a modern bar, dining room, and 10 luxurious en suite bedrooms.

“Nestled near Belvoir Castle, it’s poised to be a vibrant hub for locals and visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We seek a passionate operator to carry forward its legacy as a cornerstone of community and hospitality in the heart of the Vale of Belvoir.”

The property is believed to have been built between 1774 and 1790 and retains several original features.

Aside from comprising a well-fitted bar, two dining areas, and the en suite letting bedrooms, the Croxton Lane property is set in extensive grounds and mature gardens, which have regularly hosted events, functions and weddings in the past.

The sale process is being managed by Jonty Green and Matt Hill at Christie & Co.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They say: “The Manners Arms is a unique opportunity to acquire a carefully refurbished, elegant and versatile venue, ready for an operator to take on a new lease and trade straight away.

"The Vale of Belvoir has a fantastic catchment with a number of terrific hospitality units, and we expect to see a high level of interest in this property.”

Go to www.christie.com/5752404 to find out more if you are interested in taking over as the new operator.