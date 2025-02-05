The war memorial from the former Holwell Works and Councillor Margaret Clay, who has helped move it to Asfordby Hill School

A new home has been found for a war memorial plaque displayed at Holwell Works before it closed down at the end of last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The wooden-framed tribute lists the names of 24 employees killed while fighting in the Second World, as well as the four people who died when a German aircraft bombed Asfordby Valley in November 1940 and it also pays tribute to those who died in the First World War.

There were concerns it would be lost when the historic foundry – one of the area’s biggest employers since the 1880s – ceased production.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former employees contacted Melton borough councillor, Margaret Clay, one of the Asfordby ward representatives, calling for the memorial to be relocated.

She was keen for it to stay in the parish for future generations to see and after liaising foundry owners Saint-Gobain PAM UK and it has now been installed at Asfordby Hill Primary School as many of those mentioned on the Roll of Honour would have been former pupils and their children and grandchildren may also have attended over the years.

She commented: “I am pleased that the Roll of Honour has now been installed in the entrance hall of Asfordby Hill School.

"I am grateful to all those who played a part in making this relocation possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To achieve this in the VE Day 80th anniversary year, has made it even more significant for us all.”

Councillor Clay gave thanks to school head, Phil Millward, for having the memorial installed, plus Holwell Works site leader Martin Russell and former employees Neil Strange and Richard Clay for helping make it happen.

War heroes named on the plaque from the Second World War are: Bodfish, Davison, Digby, Dyer, Eggleston, Elliott, Fisher, Goodwin, Green, Griggs, Hales, Haynes, Healey, Kew, Knight, Leach, Newton, Percival, Shuttlewood, Southerington, Stapleford, Turner F, Turner JS, Wheatley.

Victims listed from the 1940 bombing of Asfordby Valley are: Bishop F, Jones T, Seymour G and Laxton JE.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The memorial also includes the wording ‘Also to perpetuate the memory of those who fell in the years 1914-18’.

This vital piece of history from Holwell Works and the Asfordby community has now been preserved.