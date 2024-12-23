Derek Simmonds and the cover of his new Melton history book

A local historian has published a new book focussing on how Melton Mowbray was transformed into a major town of importance in the 1830s.

‘Melton Mowbray Premier Shire Town of the 1830s’ has been researched and written by Derek Simmonds, who is well known for previous books detailing Melton’s First World War connections and a brochure on the long history of the livestock market.

Derek told the Melton Times: “This is a story of how in the 1830s began the transformation of a small nondescript market town into the ‘Premier Shire Town of the 1830s’ and ultimately into the Rural Capital of Food in the 21st century. It takes the reader on a journey.”

This book sets the stage for understanding how Melton Mowbray evolved into a significant rural centre, laying the groundwork for the food heritage it has today.

There is a detailed historical account of the town during the 1830s, highlighting its transformation and significance in Georgian England.

It discusses the importance of Pigot & Co’s trade directories as a key resource and the advancements in transportation and communication, such as canals and the postal system.

Additionally, the narrative covers local governance, the influence of hunting and steeplechasing on society and the town’s development as a market hub.

The text also touches on the cultural aspects of Melton Mowbray, including places of worship and the presence of notable artists and professionals.

The book is available through Amazon and royalties from book sales will be donated to Melton Belvoir Rotary Clubs charity, Shelter Bags for the Homeless, and their international project, An Orphanage in Lima.