The new High Sheriff is sworn in for Leicestershire - John Chatfeild-Roberts (third from left), pictured with other dignitaries at the ceremony at The Guildhall, Leicester.From left: Chief Constable Rob Nixon, Lord Mayor of Leicester, Susan Barton, High Sheriff John Chatfeild-Roberts, Lord-Lieutenant Mike Kapur OBE, Leader of the County Council Kevin Feltham, High Court Judge The Honourable Mr Justice ChoudhuryPHOTO David Morcom Photography

Witnessed by High Court Judge, The Honourable Mr Justice Choudhury and in the presence of the Lord Lieutenant, Mike Kapur, the Lord Mayor, the chairman of the county council and around 100 guests, new High Sheriff, John Chatfeild-Roberts, swore his oath of allegiance to the Crown and was clothed with the badge of office by outgoing High Sheriff, Mrs Henrietta Chubb JP.

Mrs Chubb spoke of the warm welcome she had received during her 12 months in office and the kindness she had seen in Leicester and Leicestershire, both in the traditional areas of High Sheriff focus, justice, law and order, the emergency services, and also in the voluntary sector.

She said, “It has been my privilege to meet many extraordinary people across the City and County, to hear their amazing stories, to witness their incredible work, to thank them and make them feel seen.

Outgoing High Sheriff Mrs Henrietta Chubb JP with Incoming High Sheriff John Chatfeild-RobertsPHOTO David Morcom Photography

"It has been a humbling experience to see their selflessness and the wish to improve the lives of others in action.”

Mr Chatfeild-Roberts responded, thanking Mrs Chubb for her hard work and the peerless example she had set during her year in office.

He commented on how appropriate it was for the ceremony to be held in The Guildhall, which was built back in 1390 by Richard II, son of the Black Prince, where Justice had been dispensed in the past and where you could feel history living around you.

The new High Sheriff pointed out the ability of a jury to give their verdict from the hatch to the upper Jury Room, whilst staying out of sight of the miscreants they were passing justice on.

He told the gathering: “The Royal Military Academy Sandhurst’s motto ‘Serve to Lead’, to my mind, is very appropriate for the ancient office of High Sheriff.