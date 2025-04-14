The new Leicestershire High Sheriff, Stephen Bryan JP (fifth from right), is appointed at the Guildhall in Leicester IMAGE David Morcom Photography 07860 832478

A new Leicestershire High Sheriff has been appointed to the ancient office.

Stephen Bryan JP has taken over from John Chatfeild-Roberts following the traditional Handover and Declaration Ceremony in the historic setting of The Guildhall, in Leicester.

Mr Bryan swore his oath of allegiance to the Crown and was clothed with the badge of office by the outgoing High Sheriff in front of dignitaries and around 100 guests.

It was witnessed by chair of the Leicestershire and Rutland Magistrates’ bench, Anne Cowan, Lord Lieutenant, Mike Kapur OBE CStJ, the Lord Mayor of Leicester, Councillor Bhupen Dave, chairman of Leicestershire County Council, Councillor Joe Orson, plus the Honorary Recorder of Leicester, His Honour Judge Tim Spencer.

Mr Bryan said he would focus on supporting three key issues, homelessness, youth entrepreneurship and road safety.

His nominated charities for his year in office will be Frog Island-based children’s education charity, Warning Zone, the Leicestershire and Rutland Community Foundation and, along with five other High Sheriffs in East and West Midlands, he will be supporting the Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Rutland, Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance Service.

He said: “I am committed to fostering a culture of giving back, underscoring my belief that volunteering can be a lifelong endeavour with profound personal and societal benefits.

"I will endeavour to serve to the absolute best of my ability, and I hope to be able to use the influence of the role to make connections, convene meetings and create synergies between organisations across the City and County.”

He closed with the words ‘God Save The King’, after which the National Anthem was sung.

Mr Chatfeild-Roberts recalled some of the highlights of his 12 months in the role, which included the Sheriff’s Shindig and Melton Proms he organised in Melton Mowbray last month and the appointment to be the first Honorary Recorder of Leicester of His Honour Judge Tim Spencer KC by the City Council just two weeks ago.

He also called for a minute’s silence to remember Tim Hercock, who was High Sheriff in 2019-20 and who was sadly killed in a quad bike accident in July last year.

The ancient Office of High Sheriff is an independent non-political Royal appointment which started more than 1,000 years ago with only the Crown, itself, being an older office.