The 'What the Butler Saw' experience is one of the new tours at Belvoir Castle

A new line-up of fascinating tours are lined up for visitors to Belvoir Castle this summer.

An in-depth insight into life in a stately home and trips to the less glamorous parts of the castle are promised on the What the Butler Saw experience.

On selected dates this month, June and August, knowledgeable guides spill the secrets of servant life and share stories, anecdotes and characters who worked to support the dukes and duchesses of the past.

Art enthusiasts can wander the castle’s extensive art galleries on a special tour of the Duke of Rutland’s collection, which includes paintings by Gainsborough, Reynolds and the Dutch Masters.

Visitors can also join the Film Lover’s Tour and hear first-hand accounts about how film crews used Belvoir Castle’s interior splendour and exterior facades in multiple period dramas, including Netflix’s The Crown and BBC’s The Young Victoria.

You can also explore the estate on a Capability Brown Parkland Tour from the comfort of an electric vehicle.

Guided by Belvoir’s expert gardeners, guests will learn all about the Estate and how the current Duke and Duchess of Rutland found plans originally drawn up by Sir Lancelot ‘Capability’ Brown.

The drawings were thought to be lost in a fire but were instead used to transform the parkland and bring his vision to life.

Also new for 2025 are seasonal Garden Tours and Orchard Tours, where ticket holders embrace the quintessential English country garden, breathe in some fresh air and learn about Belvoir’s passion for produce including heritage apple cider, wines from its own vineyard, lamb and Herefordshire beef.

Liz Flodman, visitor experience sales manager at Belvoir Castle, said: “We’ve curated a selection of new tours which encapsulate Belvoir’s charm, beauty and secrets.

"Step behind-the-scenes and walk in the footsteps of a former butler or venture out onto the parkland via our electric bus.

"Whatever you’re interested in, there are exciting ways to explore our beautiful Regency Castle and see another side of our estate this year.”

General admission with a Castle and Garden ticket is £23.40 for adults, £21.60 for students and over 65s, £9 for children and free for under threes, when booked in advance.

Curated tours are also available for an additional fee.

Elsewhere on the site, there is plenty see at Belvoir Castle’s Animal Park, including its newest star, Stu the calf.

Stu was hand-reared in January after almost not surviving birth and has since become an integral member of the park, forming an unlikely friendship with Ginge the cat, who lives nearby.

The park is open 10am to 4pm and it is somewhere visitors can learn more about their favourite farm animals who are cared for by a dedicated team of experts.

Visitors can get up close to the animals and also take part in hands-on feeding sessions.

The park is open school holidays and every weekend, from 10am to 3pm, with last entry at 2.30pm.

Go online at www.belvoircastle.com to book tickets for the various tours or for the animal park.