Mervyn clocks up 50 years as a Melton ice cream man

Mervyn Bingham with his Uncle Dave's ice cream van - he has clocked up more than 50 years working in Melton PHOTO JESSICA BIGGS

More than 50 years later his is one of only two ice cream vans on the road in the town but he’s still serving customers who were young children when he started out.

Generations of Melton families have bought from his Uncle Dave’s vehicle after hearing the distinctive melodic chimes blaring out from it as he does his rounds.

Mervyn (70), who has remarkably used his current van since 1982, says he will continue until the vehicle gives up on him.

Mervyn Bingham with his Uncle Dave's ice cream van - he has clocked up more than 50 years working in Melton PHOTO JESSICA BIGGS

He told the Melton Times: “In the early days I used to sell sweets and cigarettes as well as the ice creams.

"Back then there were fewer shops, no supermarkets and shops were shut on Sundays.

"Not many people had a fridge in the 1970s either so we were in big demand.”

Mervyn got involved in the ice cream game when he married into a family business and was sent out in the Melton van while other members drove vans around Grantham and Newark.

He was very popular with local schoolchildren, particularly outside John Ferneley College, because he acted as a mobile tuck shop selling sweets, crips and pop as well as ice cream.

"You had to be more careful back then because more kids would be playing in the street and you didn’t always see them until the last minute,” recalled Mervyn, who has three children and four grandchildren.

"I used to sell cornets for two-and-a-half-pence in the seventies.

"Kids are still excited when you arrive in their street.

"One thing that has always amused me is the number of people who ask for a 99 without the flake, which is just a cornet of course.”

Jessica Biggs has been a customer since she was a schoolgirl in the early 1990s and she still buys ice creams from him today.

She said: “When I was 11 I found his travelling tuck shop a marvel.

"Not only could you get ice creams but he had 10p mixes, crisps, chocolates and even cans of pop.