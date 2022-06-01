Melton's programme of Platinum Jubilee events

A Melton shop window decorated for the Platinum Jubilee

The ceremonial lighting take place in a field at the front of the town’s Defence Animal Training Regiment (DATR) centre, off Asfordby Road.

Limited parking will be available for those who want to watch the event, which starts at 8.30pm and also includes pipers playing ‘Diu Regnare’ and buglers sounding the bugle call ‘Majesty’ before the beacon is lit.

Among the other beacons being lit locally tomorrow is one at Saltby, by Alexander de Capell Brooke, also at 9.45 pm, as part of the village’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Earlier, at 2pm tomorrow in Melton town centre, Stephen Hallam will be playing the part of the Melton Mowbray Town Crier to sound a proclamation announcing the lighting of beacons. Music and dancing from Want2Dance will also be taking place in Market Place.

On Friday, The Mayor of Melton, Councillor Alan Hewson, will host the 'Concert in the Park' at the Band Stand in Play Close park between noon and 4pm, including a specially commissioned piece of music with lyrics provided by local primary school children.

Friday’s festivities will also include a street food market in the town centre and a vintage and classic car event through the afternoon and evening.

Street parties have been organised across the town and surrounding villages throughout the weekend and there will be plenty of family fun at The Stockyard in the town’s livestock market, with entertainment, children’s activities and live music, featuring sets from local band the Junkyard Cats Jazz Band.

Acts from Performing Stars Academy Melton Mowbray will be on stage from 10am until 6pm across the weekend in the exhibition hall, with bar and refreshments available as well. Children’s inflatables, face painting and craft stalls are among the other attractions.

A Pop-Up Dog Show is scheduled at the market on the Sunday alongside the usual market and car boot sale.