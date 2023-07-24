Melton Royal British Legion club chair Andy Peacock (centre) with fellow committee members

We reported last week that the Thorpe End venue had to close temporarily because it was faced with a £10,000 bill to repair the electrics which it could not afford to pay.

But an online fundraising page has already raised nearly £500 and a tombola and bric-a-brac sale at The Grapes pub in the town has raised further funds.

Andy Peacock, who chairs the legion’s committee told the Melton Times this morning: “We have had a response from our insurance company and that has allowed us to reopen again on Tuesday.

"We are not out of the woods and we still need people to help us with our fundraising because we need to raise £10,000.

"We can get the electrics repaired in stages which helps.”

Mr Peacock thanked everyone who has so far contributed to the fundraising which has enabled the club to reopen.

He also called on local people to support the venue by visiting for a drink or booking function rooms for social events.

"We hold Christenings, wakes and weddings here and Melton needs a venue like ours with the function rooms that we have,” Mr Peacock added.

"Numbers dropped off after the Covid pandemic and we want to attract them all back again.

"We are also lining up lots of families events which parents can bring their children to.”

A new committee took over the legion club after it was in danger of closing two years ago and patrons no longer to be members.