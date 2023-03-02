Women in the period clothes at the 2021 '40s Weekend Melton Mowbray

The town will be transformed on May 13 and 14 into a celebration of the 1940s with activities, fashion and music characterising a period when Britain was at war and times were hard.

One of the highlights of the weekend will be a parade through the town centre on the Sunday involving many people who lived through those years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Visitors will be able to enjoy re-enactments and displays with lots of characters dressed in period clothes wandering around.

An image from Melton's 1940s weekend 2021

One of the new events this year will be a display of 1940s wedding dresses in St Mary’s Church and a fashion show with volunteer models sought to wear clothes from the era.

Local wartime historians Brian Fayre and Austin Ruddy will give talks on what life was like in Melton at the time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Among the other attractions will be a vintage fayre, Punch and Judy, a display of heavy horses and a soap box car which children can have a go in to experience how youngsters used to play 80 years ago.

Sharon Brown and Melton BID manager Shelagh Core are co-ordinating the programme for an even expected to once again draw big crowds.

Miss Lily Lovejoy, who will be performing again at the Melton's 1940s weekend

Sharon said: “We have been working hard to keep the show thriving with the challenge of costs having risen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We’ve got loads of return re-enactors and new ones as well.

"There will be loads of entertainment by the band stand and in the town centre.

"We’re hoping the town will be busy again and our hotels, shops and hospitality businesses get some much needed footfall.”

The Saturday night will feature a dance evening in a large marquee in Play Close Park, with the Ashby Little Big Band, Dr Major Swing and Miss Lily Lovejoy performing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tickets, costing £5.50, can be bought from Sharon at The Grapes pub.

Sharon added: “We want to invite people to take part in the parade, like those who were working the land, children in the 1940s and those who went to war. “There may also be people in local nursing homes who might want to take part.”