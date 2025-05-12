Elegant ladies dressed in 1940s fashions on Sunday

Organisers estimate around 15,000 enjoyed this year’s 1940s Melton Mowbray event over the weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nostalgia-lovers came from far and wide to sample a range of activities and displays celebrating the fashions, music and culture of wartime Britain.

Many who attended the free event were clad in dresses, suits and hats from the era plus military uniforms, with lots to enjoy in Market Place and St Mary’s Church, as well as the town parks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the highlights on Sunday was a Second World War Spitfire flying over the town centre just after noon.

Miss Lily Lovejoy and 'Jeep' Johnson - two of the performers at Melton's 1940s' event

Sharon Brown, one of the principal organisers, told the Melton Times on Sunday: “We had about 8,000 people yesterday and probably another 7,000 today.

"We’ve been lucky with the weather and it’s been another great event.”

The Bandstand was a focal point for many with a concert featuring vintage performers like Miss Lily Lovejoy and ‘Jeep’ Johnson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both were taken aback by the crowds at this year’s event and the range of activities across the town.

A tender moment for a couple who were dancing near the Bandstand

Miss Lily told the Melton Times: “I go to a lot of forties events and this is definitely one of my favourites.

"I’ve been performing here since 2021 and it has grown and grown into a fabulous event.”

Her sentiments were echoed by ‘Jeep’ Johnson, who added: “The spirit here is wonderful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Where else would you see something like this, with all the vintage traders, the re-enactments and the displays?”

Town hospitality businesses were boosted over both days.

Two new innovations this year were a vintage market in the town centre and a large screen showing classic movies.