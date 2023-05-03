King Charles III (image Getty Images) and St Mary's Church in Melton

On Saturday, residents are invited to watch live coverage of the historic event from Westminster Abbey at venues including the town’s St Mary’s Church and the Royal British Legion HQ, which is offering a free buffet.

The local branch of the Royal Air Force Association (RAFA) is also inviting people to watch the ceremony at its Tornado Club, in Asfordby Road, with a buffet at 2pm and live music from Tornado Brass at 3pm.

Leicestershire County Council has granted free road closures to several streets in the borough on Sunday, and across the county, to enable street parties to be held safely.

Businesses have also got into the spirit by decorating shop windows and frontages with union flags, bunting and patriotic plantings.

Villages have organised community celebratory activities such as the Friendly Bench at Bottesford, which is putting on a King’s Coronation Trail for families and residents to take part in.

Participants are asked to pick up a clue sheet from the bench, in Granby Drive, at 11am, before searching for ‘The King’s Belongings’ which have been hidden around the village. They must to the bench by 12.30pm to claim a reward.

Lots of local pubs are holding special Coronation events over the weekend, including The Bell community pub, at Frisby-on-the-Wreake.