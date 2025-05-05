Some of the people in period clothes and uniforms at last year's 1940s Melton Mowbray weekend

Nostalgia lovers will once again converge on Melton Mowbray this weekend for a popular annual celebration of wartime fashion, music and culture.

1940s Melton Mowbray is now firmly established as one of the biggest local events, drawing thousands of people of all ages on both days.

It was recently named ‘Best Free Event’ at the Leicestershire Tourism Awards and organisers have this year added even more attractions.

One of them is a big screen showing classic wartime movies and in Market Place there will be a new vintage market selling 1940s memorabilia, vintage and reproduction items, period clothing, music, books and magazines.

Most of the action will be centred on Play Close Park and New Park again with re-enactments, live music, vintage vehicle displays, immersive attractions and lots of memorabilia stalls.

Visitors will see lots of people walking around in classic clothing styles from the era and wartime uniforms to add to the unique atmosphere.

Food and drink will be served throughout the site.

The event runs from 11am to 5pm and it’s free to attend.

On Thursday, the 80th anniversary of VE Day, there will be a special event to mark it in St Mary’s Church in the town.

The bells will ring out from 6.30pm, the church doors open at 7pm and a service will be held at 8pm.

At 9.30pm there will be a two-minute silence and a ceremonial lighting of a lantern, which will be carried out by a young person to resemble the future and a veteran representing the past, accompanied by the bagpipes.