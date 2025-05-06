A couple celebrate at the VE Day street party in Melton Mowbray

Hundreds gathered in Melton Mowbray town centre on Bank Holiday to celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day at a joyous street party.

Families, couples and friends enjoyed food and drink on lines of tables in scenes of reminiscent of what happened across the town in May 1945 as victory was confirmed in Europe during the Second World War.

Dancers took to Market Place to jive away to music, including wartime classics as all ages, ranging from babies to pensioners enjoyed the day.