Melton Mowbray party rekindles the spirit of 1945

By Nick Rennie
Published 6th May 2025, 09:34 BST
A couple celebrate at the VE Day street party in Melton MowbrayA couple celebrate at the VE Day street party in Melton Mowbray
A couple celebrate at the VE Day street party in Melton Mowbray
Hundreds gathered in Melton Mowbray town centre on Bank Holiday to celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day at a joyous street party.

Families, couples and friends enjoyed food and drink on lines of tables in scenes of reminiscent of what happened across the town in May 1945 as victory was confirmed in Europe during the Second World War.

Dancers took to Market Place to jive away to music, including wartime classics as all ages, ranging from babies to pensioners enjoyed the day.

Related topics:Melton MowbrayDancersEurope

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1859
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice