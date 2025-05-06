Melton Mowbray party rekindles the spirit of 1945
Hundreds gathered in Melton Mowbray town centre on Bank Holiday to celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day at a joyous street party.
Families, couples and friends enjoyed food and drink on lines of tables in scenes of reminiscent of what happened across the town in May 1945 as victory was confirmed in Europe during the Second World War.
Dancers took to Market Place to jive away to music, including wartime classics as all ages, ranging from babies to pensioners enjoyed the day.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.