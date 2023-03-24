Melton misses out on annual best places to live list after recent success

Melton Mowbray Market Place

The Sunday Times will name the 2023 list this weekend with Rutland and Market Harborough both judged among the best 7 locations in the midlands to be living this year.

Melton was on the coveted Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide list in 2020, 2021 and last year with judges highlighting the borough's reputation as the Rural Capital of Food, Melton Country Park, The Regal cinema and historic buildings as examples of why it is an attractive place to reside.

Neighbouring Rutland was listed this year, according to the judges, because: “For seekers of sophisticated country living, it has everything.

Oakham in Rutland (left) and Market Harborough - both were named in this year's Sunday Times best places to live list

"There are good schools and a practical location but also the pastoral landscape and Rutland Water.

"Rutland is full of unspoilt villages with dreamy country pubs, and the twin towns of Oakham and Uppingham are old-fashioned in the best possible way, with butchers, bakers, antique shops and markets, as well as Scandi cafes and smart boutiques.”

Fellow Leicestershire market town, Market Harborough, was praised for its ‘many beautiful old buildings’ and wealth of ‘modern, practical attractions’

“Rail connections to London and elsewhere are impeccable, schools are good and the town centre is a good mix of useful chains and interesting independents – none more inspiring than the Eco Village, a lively hub of mini-businesses that offers an environmentally friendly alternative to supermarket shopping,” the judges found.

Leamington Spa was judged overall best place to live in the midlands.