Hundreds welcome the Quorn Hunt to the New Year hunt meet at Melton Mowbray Livestock Market

A change of venue for Melton Mowbray’s traditional New Year’s Day hunt meet did not affect the attendance at this year’s event.

Hundreds of supporters converged on the town’s livestock market site to welcome members of the Quorn Hunt and their hounds.

Melton Mowbray Town Estate has hosted the annual hunt meet since 1983, in Market Place and latterly in Play Close Park.

But The Quorn declined an invitation to meet at the park this year when it said it was to be charged more than £3,000 and it could not afford the fee.

Riders and hounds from the Quorn Hunt at Melton Mowbray Livestock Market on New Year's Day

The event has traditionally been free for the hunt but the Town Estate said rising safety and security costs meant it had to make a charge this time.

Families and farmers were among the attendees at the cattle market meet.

A post from the Quorn Hunt on its Facebook page reads: “The Quorn Hunt and QHSA would like to thank everyone who came out to the New Year’s Meet at Melton Cattle Market to show their support of legal trail hunting and the Quorn.

"Thank you to everyone who helped make the day possible, and an amazing £640.84p was raised in collection for the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance to add to the £800 we collected for the two charities on Boxing Day.”

The Quorn Hunt meeting at Melton Livestock Market on New Year's Day

The Quorn went on a ‘trail hunt’ afterwards where the hounds follow the scent of a fox laid down by members.

Hunting foxes with dogs is illegal and there have been hundreds of court prosecutions since the ban came in where foxes have been killed by hounds.