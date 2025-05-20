Melton historian's book raises over £1k for charity

By Nick Rennie
Published 20th May 2025, 09:37 BST
Author Derek Simmonds and the cover of his book, 'Melton Mowbray, Premier Shire Town of the 1830s'placeholder image
Author Derek Simmonds and the cover of his book, 'Melton Mowbray, Premier Shire Town of the 1830s'
A Melton Mowbray historian has thanked everyone who bought his latest book after it helped raise more than £1,000 for charity.

Derek Simmonds published ‘Melton Mowbray, Premier Shire Town of the 1830s’ in December 2024 – it details how the town was transformed into an important town during that era.

Derek said: “I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to everyone who has purchased a copy of the book from the Melton Mowbray Lions Hub in the Bell Centre.

"The sales of the book, along with generous donations, have raised £1,200 to date.

"These funds have been donated to the Sheffield Hallamshire Hospital Neurological Research Centre.”

You can buy a signed copy of the book at the Lions Hub, in the Bell Centre, with all proceeds going towards research on Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare condition that predominantly affects women and is painful and debilitating.

Derek has also written books about Melton’s First World War connections and a history of the livestock market.

