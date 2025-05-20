Melton historian's book raises over £1k for charity
Derek Simmonds published ‘Melton Mowbray, Premier Shire Town of the 1830s’ in December 2024 – it details how the town was transformed into an important town during that era.
Derek said: “I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to everyone who has purchased a copy of the book from the Melton Mowbray Lions Hub in the Bell Centre.
"The sales of the book, along with generous donations, have raised £1,200 to date.
"These funds have been donated to the Sheffield Hallamshire Hospital Neurological Research Centre.”
You can buy a signed copy of the book at the Lions Hub, in the Bell Centre, with all proceeds going towards research on Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare condition that predominantly affects women and is painful and debilitating.
Derek has also written books about Melton’s First World War connections and a history of the livestock market.