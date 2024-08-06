Helen Cliff holding the treasured Olympic Torch her grandfather carried in the torch relay at the 1948 London Games

As the nation enjoys the Olympic Games in Paris it is an extra special time for one Melton family.

Helen Cliff’s family have an artefact from the 1948 London Olympics – a beautiful metal torch which her grandfather carried in the traditional relay prior to the Games.

The torch has been passed down through generations and Helen – a borough councillor for Melton Sysonby ward – now has it on loan from her uncle.

Her grandfather, Walter Scott, but known by most people as Wally, was selected as a torch bearer back in 1948 because he was a well known and talented athlete with Kent Athletics Club.

Helen told the Melton Times: “It was wonderful to grow up in the shadow of his legacy, the torch proudly on display in my grandparents’ home which I saw often when I visited.

"The Olympics is always an extra special time for me, when I think of my granddad and all his achievements.

"It is a real privilege to have this torch as part of our family history, and I love sharing it with others.”

Helen and her father, who is borough council leader Pip Allnatt, pass on stories about Wally to family members.

Wally kept up his love of exercise even when he was a prisoner during the Second World War when, according to his war diary, he organised sporting events to help keep morale up of fellow prisoners.

The family will display the Olympic Torch when the council’s newly refurbished leisure facilities are officially opened on August 17.