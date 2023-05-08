Coronation parties in the Melton borough: mum and daughter enjoy the bash at Great Dalby (left) while Pauline Scoley and Sabrina Tate toast the King's Coronation in Craven Street (right)

Billed as The Big Lunch, it was an opportunity for food and drink to be set up on tables along closed-off streets and school playing fields, with the sun shining brightly throughout.

Residents of all ages had a wonderful time in Woodcock Drive, in Melton, with games like apple bobbing and throwing wet sponges at people in the stocks added to the fun.

Sandy Efemey (76) helped organise the gathering, which was particularly poignant because she and husband Peter both remember watching the last Coronation back in 1953.

Villagers at Great Dalby enjoy their Coronation party

She commented: “It’s amazing how many people have come together to do all this – it is a really lovely atmosphere.”

Her neighbour, Trish Hughes, added: “There are some neighbours we’ve never spoken to properly and this has given us a chance to get to know them.”

Elsewhere in the town, in Craven Street, the road was closed off and gazebos set up to help some revellers get shade from the sun.

One of the organisers, Amanda Ross, said: “Whether you are a Royalist or not, this is a chance for everyone to get together and build a community.”

Families enjoying the Coronation street party in Craven Street, Melton

Donations were being collected at the party to help pay for a defibrillator for residents at nearby Wexford House, a sheltered housing centre run for ex-services people by the local Royal Air Force Association.

One of those at the Craven Street party was Jason Alderman, who formerly served with the Scots Guards and who has taken part in several royal processions in the past.

He said: “The Coronation procession did bring back memories for me. I never really got nervous during them because the army is so thorough with the preparations and your muscle memory just kicks in on the day.”

Villagers at Great Dalby had a wonderful time eating picnic food and sipping glasses of fizz and beer on the primary school playing fields.

Apple bobbing fun at the Woodcock Drive Coronation party in Melton

Children played together in the sunshine as parents and grandparents chatted and laughed. The youngest party-goer was five-week-old Nola, who slept through most of it.

Organiser, Carrie-Anne Shea said: “We’ve got around 150 people which is a great turnout.

"We had the village hall as a back-up but luckily the weather has been absolutely perfect.”

Over at Needham Close, in Melton, Colin Moulds was helping co-ordinate the party and topping up the drinks.

Arnold and Mary Browne enjoy the Coronation party in Needham Close in Melton

Mary Browne (87) and her 90-year-old husband Arnold played a leading role in getting everyone together.

She said: “It is a such a nice close and everyone gets on.

"Everybody has made some food and brought it along.”

The Brownes both remember watching the last Coronation on a small black and white TV screen 70 years ago.

"I think Charles is proving to be a very popular King and I think he will do a very good job,” she added.

Simon and Sue Thomas brought their beloved 1937 Morris 8 car to the bash, complete with union jack flag.

Some of the young Coronation party revellers in Craven Street, Melton

Simon, who maintains the lovely old car himself, said: “It has no heating and only goes 45mph at a push but it’s fun to drive.”

If your community held a Coronation party, email your photos to [email protected] to include them in our coverage.

Coronation parties in the Melton borough: Residents gather in Galsworthy Crescent, Melton (left) and five-week-old baby Nola enjoys the Great Dalby party with her family (right)

Some of the locals enjoying the Coronation party in Craven Street, Melton, including Jason Alderman, who took part in several Royal processions during his service with the Scots Guards

Coronation parties in the Melton: Simon and Sue Thomas with their beloved 1937 Morris 8 (left) and a young family enjoying the party at Great Dalby (right)

Residents in the 'Royal stocks' have wet sponges thrown at them at the Woodcock Drive Coronation party