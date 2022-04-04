Melton church members to celebrate 200th anniversary

The United Reformed Church in Chapel Street, Melton Mowbray, which dates back to 1821 EMN-220404-102444001

The foundation stone for the grade two listed United Reformed Church building on Chapel Street was laid on May 9, 1821.

Plans to mark the milestone last year were scuppered by the coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

But events have been planned for the weekend of May 7 and 8.

As part of the celebrations there will be a display in the church of memorabilia, pictures and photographs which trace the life of the church over two centuries.

The exhibitions will be open to the public on the Saturday between 10am and 3pm and refreshments will be served.

There will also be a celebration service on the Sunday at 2.30pm, which will be led by the United Reformed Church East Midlands Synod Moderator, Rev Geoffrey Clarke.

All are welcome to attend the service.

Church member, David Coxhead, said: “The church has played an active part in the life of Melton Mowbray since its beginnings in 1821.

“And memories, to include memorabilia, photographs of weddings, baptisms and other events from anyone who has had a connection with the church, will be most welcome for our display for that weekend.”