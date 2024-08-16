The late Bob Taylor, pictured with Tornado Brass fellow members back in 2012

A 40th anniversary reunion of former members is being organised for Melton Mowbray’s Tornado Brass.

The band was founded in 1984 by Bob Taylor, who served in the Grenadier Guards in the Second World War and was an accomplished and well known musician who played in many local bands over the years.

Bob has sadly passed away, but the band is still going strong.

Tornado Brass is inviting all former members and associates to join in the reunion, which is at the RAFA club, on Asfordby Road, on Sunday September 22, from 3.30pm to 6pm.

It will be a social occasion with light refreshments and ex-members are also invited to bring their instruments for an impromptu play.

The current conductor, John Large, is writing a special piece called ‘Tornado’ for the occasion.

The band also welcomes new members who play brass or woodwind.

Rehearsals are on Wednesdays, from 7.30pm to 9pm at the RAFA club.