Stephen Hallam, who has been awarded an MBE in the King's Birthday Honours List, pictured at this year's British Pie Awards at Melton

Stephen Hallam said he was ‘gobsmacked’ to be given the award in recognition of his efforts in promoting the town’s iconic pies and he plans to take one along to Buckingham Palace to present to the royal family when he receives his medal.

The 67-year-old was a long-serving former managing director of Dickinson and Morris and Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe and still works as a consultant and ambassador for the brand.

He played a leading role in helping the Melton Mowbray pork pie gain protected geographical (PGI) status in 2009 and continues to champion the pie at food shows around the country.

Stephen Hallam pictured back in January 2011 at Melton's Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe with the future King Charles III and Camilla

Reacting to being awarded his MBE, Stephen told the Melton Times: “I feel very humble, gobsmacked, surprised and it’s all still sinking in to be honest.

"When I go to the palace I will be taking a Melton pork pie along with me to give to the king – it would be rude not to.

"In fact, if I don’t take one I will probably be taken off to the tower.”

Stephen was informed about his honour more than a month ago but has been sworn to secrecy ever since to all but his close family.

Wife, Janet, and daughter, Philippa, plus her husband Geoff, will be accompanying him to London for the presentation ceremony.

"When the letter came about the MBE, I passed it to Janet and she screeched with joy,” said Stephen, who was a co-founder of the Melton Mowbray Pork Pie Association (MMPPA) and remains vice-chair.

"Philippa is also extremely excited by it all.

"They have both been so supportive over the years and I put in so many hours at the pork pie shop that my wife sometimes thought that I lived there.”

Stephen is no stranger to the royal family, having hosted King Charles III and Camilla at the iconic Nottingham Street shop back in January 2011, when they had a go at making a pork pie.