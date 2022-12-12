Members of the community campaign team for The Black Horse at Grimston pictured earlier this year with MP Alicia Kearns

Shareholders had already raised more than £230,000 for The Black Horse, at Grimston, since a campaign was launched two years ago to prevent it being redeveloped for housing.

And members of The Black Horse Community Group are now celebrating after hearing a Community Benefit Society (CBS) bid has succeeded in winning a match-funding £245,395 share of the government’s Community Ownership Fund.

Mike Petty, chair of community group, said: “News that we have been awarded a Community Ownership Fund grant is a fantastic Christmas present for the parish of Grimston, Saxelbye and Shoby, our wider community and the Black Horse Community Group shareholders, who have financially backed this project and so keenly believe in saving our village pub.

"We are very grateful for having this great opportunity to secure The Black Horse pub for this and future generations.”

The news was welcomed by Melton MP, Alicia Kearns, who has supported the project to save the pub.

She said: "After meeting the team and supporting the bid by raising it with the government, I know how much this 400-year-old pub means to the community as a whole, and the surrounding villages.

"I would like to congratulate the group for all their hard work and community spirit that has made this possible.