Lots of Easter family fun at Belvoir Castle

Belvoir Woodland Quest and Bertie's Easter Expedition are aimed at taking youngsters on a magical journey through the enchanting grounds of the stately home with Bertie the Beaver.

They will be challenged to follow the paw prints, discover hidden clues, and join Bertie along with Sylvie the Squirrel, Mossy the Mouse, Oswald the Owl, and many more, through the Rose Garden.

After completing the quest they will return to the castle, where a special Easter chocolate surprise awaits.

Laura Doherty, visitor experience manager at Belvoir Castle, said: “Easter is one of our favourite times of the year and we are thrilled to be welcoming families and children of all ages to this year’s extra special Easter experience.

"It is definitely not to be missed.”

Bertie’s Easter Expedition is free with either a Belvoir Castle or gardens entrance ticket.

The adventure playground is also free with a Belvoir Castle or Gardens ticket – it can be explored by all ages, with ships, slides and a zip wire among the attractions.

For the adults, the castle will be hosting its popular afternoon teas and both the gift shop and the retail village will be open.

Tours of the castle’s state rooms and stunning gardens can also be enjoyed.

The gardens welcome visitors from 9.30am, with dogs welcome, and the castle doors open at 10am – last entry is at 3.30pm.

Car parking charges apply for visitors and all tickets include access to the adventure playground.