The Rutland Arms, Melton, pictured before it was demolished

It was once a popular pub in King Street but dwindling fortunes led to it closing in 2011 and then being demolished.

The building, which is believed to date back to the early 1900s, was a prominent feature sitting on the corner of New Street and King Street.

Former customers and staff have been sharing their memories of drinking, socialising and living there.

The Rutland Arms, Melton Mowbray, which was demolished after closing in 2011

Sally Wills posted: “My parents David and Carolyn Cank ran the Rutland arms, from 1977 for about 12 years and then can back for a couple of years in the early 1990s.

"Growing up in a pub was the best years of my life, meeting lots of people from all walks of life and making some good friends.”

Wendy Street, who ran it with her husband Nigel, recalled: “Had quite a few happy years running the Rutland – hello from Nigel and Wendy to all our wonderful friends and customers.

“We left the Rutland 16 years ago, another sad loss.”

And Mark Cank commented: “My mum and dad ran the Rutland from the middle of the 1970s for many years, great times, great people and many lovely memories.”

That sparked a memory for former Melton Times deputy editor, Brian Johnson, who posted: “Many happy memories of the pub and your dad. My old chap used to love going in for a whisky or three!!”

The memories are also crystal clear for David Primrose, who wrote: “Awesome pub and a great loss to the Melton pub scene.

"Seem to remember an incredible carpet in the lounge that I think had some connection with the Humber Bridge opening!”

Dave Wood posted: “Met my Wife there in 2003 whilst in the RAF and she said she came from Melton Mowbray and her Mum ran a pub.

"I said, ‘Pub! Now I’m listening’. Many a fantastic laugh in there with salt of the earth folk. A great loss.”

Fiona Gray recalled: “I used to work there for Brian and Lorraine, lovely couple.