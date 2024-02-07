The Three Tuns, in King Street, Melton, which closed in the 1960s

Sports shop owner, Michael Cooke, said: “The building dates back to the mid-18th century with the annexe at 6 King Street (now Melton Sports) added in 1898.

"Number 5 was a carriageway arch to stables at the back which was later replaced with a shop front and has recently opened as Biscottis deli and desserts.

"The Three Tuns was open until the mid-1960s and later became All Sports, ladies' boutique Rosella's, pram and baby furniture shop Baby Gosling and we’ve been here since 2014.”

Melton Sports, which now occupies the building where The Three Tuns was based in King Street

Local historian Brian Fare commented: “If you look at the tablet above the centre window you will see it reads WAH 1898.

"WAH stand for W.A.Heap, who was recorded as brewing ‘botanical beers’ in King Street during the 1890s.

"The Midland Brewery Co took over the property in 1899 and at the time of the 1901 Census, it was run by a John Meadows, brewers manager, and his wife Elizabeth. Aalso present at the time of the census was her sister Maggie Walker and a servant by the name of Martha Taylor.”

Residents have been sharing recollections about The Three Tuns on Facebook group, Friends who like Memories of Melton Mowbray.

The Three Tuns, in King Street, pictured in 1960

James Michael Thornton posted: “Mum and Dad’s hairdressers was across the road in what is now Nigel’s cafe.

"Spent all my young years nipping over to Mr Skues for bottles of lemonade.

“Our families were friends and sometimes visited the Skues family home above the pub. It was quite spacious and rather grand.”

And Doreen Young wrote: “My Dad Bill Newton used the Tuns in the late 1940s, right up to when he died.

" I still have the cups he won playing darts in 1948 and1953 - he used to get in trouble with my mum as he also loved to play dominoes and would ruin his pocket with all the change he won.”