The Bricklayers Arms, in Melton Mowbray, pictured shortly after it closed down in 2007

The Brickies, as it was known locally, was a thriving town boozer during the 20th century, with regular live music and teams competing in the local darts, pool and Sunday football leagues.

It continued to host a healthy footfall even when many adjacent buildings and two other pubs were demolished for the opening of Norman Way back in 1977.

Some have blamed the ban on smoking for hastening the demise of The Brickies as it closed just three months after the ban came in.

The Soi Indian Restaurant, which opened in the building previously known as The Bricklayers Arms, in Melton Mowbray

The building, at 19 Greenslade, remained vacant and derelict for more than a decade before it reopened as Soi Indian Restaurant in November 2018 following an impressive £300,000 refit.

Former customers of The Bricklayers Arms have been sharing their memories with us on our Facebook page.

Joe Blachnio posted: “Great pub, drank in it for over 30 years, never a bad landlord or landlady. it was a great part of Melton.”

Graham Barnard commented: “Was the best pub in Melton, had some great times in there.”

And Kev Wright added: “Used to have a couple and then get fish and chips next door.”

Some people recalled having tattoos done in the pub.

Anne King posted: “Had a tattoo done on the stage in there. Met some marvellous people in there over the years.”

Amy Butcher has a memories from being a young child: “Mum and dad worked behind the bar, the Rottweiler used to steal my socks off my feet from the pram – they were my bodyguards growing up. I can remember being given sweets from everyone when I went in to see mum or dad behind the bar.”

Louis Morgan said he met his wife in The Brickies 18 years ago, at the jukebox.

Pea Lee-Bugby posted: “I recall a games machine tucked away at the side - spent no end of 10ps in there!”

Ron Iron recalled: “Had a good Sunday league football team early 1980s when Bob and Di ran it.”