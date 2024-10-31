A notice outside advising people about the closure of Stapleford Park Hotel

Nearly 100 employees were made redundant when Stapleford Park Hotel ceased trading on October 16 and its future ‘remains uncertain’, the company handling the liquidation said in their first statement this afternoon (Thursday).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Cadwallader and Neil Bennett of Leonard Curtis were appointed as joint liquidators of Stapleford Park Limited on October 28.

The company traded the luxury hotel near Melton which features 48 guest rooms and 500 acres of parkland surrounding a Grade I listed mansion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite efforts to reach profitability through multiple hotel management partnerships and significant investment from shareholders, Leonard Curtis says, the business was unable to generate the turnover required.

The road leading to Stapleford Park Hotel, which has now ceased trading

The company employed 92 staff members and they were all made redundant considering the liquidation process.

All former staff have been advised to contact the Redundancy Payments Service, which will process eligible claims following the commencement of liquidation.

The company did not own the property and the future of the hotel remains uncertain at this stage, Leonard Curtis confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the process, Alex Cadwallader said: “Our priority was to ensure the most orderly wind-down of trading possible.

"Significant efforts were made to communicate with and re-locate all of the guests that were staying at the hotel, which was at approximately 50 per cent occupancy.

“Leonard Curtis attended the site and worked closely with front of house staff to make this possible, and the wider group also met some essential costs to limit the impact on guests and future bookings.

"However we fully appreciate that some guests will have been adversely impacted.”