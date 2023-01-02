The Belvoir Hunt meets in Melton for the annual New Year traditional event

Hunts are forbade from killing foxes with dogs, of course, and since the legislation came in mounted riders and hounds chase after the scent of a fox in so-called ‘trail hunts’.

There are, however, still many incidents where hunts across the country have broken the law with 42 court prosecutions secured just in the last year and 438 since 2010.

The Melton Times has been sent dozens of messages via social media from people who oppose the practice of hunts being able to meet and ride out with their hounds because of the number of foxes which are still illegally killed despite the law change.

Hunt meetings in Melton have been attended by protestors and anti-hunt lobbyists in recent years but there were none present as Belvoir Hunt riders gathered at the park from around 10.30am.

Today’s occasion was the 40th New Year hunt meet at the Melton Mowbray park since Melton Town Estate resurrected a historic tradition in the town.

Melton is the centre of three territories used for hunting by The Quorn, The Belvoir and The Cottesmore and they take in turns, on a rota basis, to meet in Melton at New Year.

Master of the hunt, Tom Kingston, on horseback, addressed the people of all ages who had come to see the hunt and the hounds.

He said: "It’s great to be in Melton, the historic capital of hunting and we will be here for many years to come, I’m quite sure.

“We will be hunting within the law today.

"We will be laying trails throughout the day and I hope that all of our riders and followers, and anybody who would like to come as well, a wonderful day.

"Thank you again for your support.”

Tim Webster, the senior townwarden, appointed by town estate, commented: “It’s great to see so many horses in Play Close today, it’s a great spectacle and a great tradition for the town.”

Riders drank whisky from the stirrup cup, according to tradition, before heading out with their hounds via Mucky Lane on their trail hunt.

