Artisan Cheese Awards judging 2025

A record 650 cheeses were judged for this year’s Artisan Cheese Awards with the class winners set to receive their trophies in Melton Mowbray on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 100 producers entered their products for the event and an army of judges enjoyed sampling and rating them all in the town’s St Mary’s Church on May 15.

The presentation evening, also to be held at the church, takes place after day one of the annual Artisan Cheese Fair, at Melton’s Stockyard, on the livestock market site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the awards, organiser Matthew O’Callaghan said: "The awards have now become a major event in the national cheese calendar.

Organiser Matthew O'Callaghan at the awards juding

"Most of the major cheese retailers, wholesalers, distributors and writers attended to judge a record 650 cheese.

"The announcement of the award winners at the cheesemakers candlelit supper on Saturday will be eagerly anticipated by the 123 cheesemakers who entered their cheeses.”

Around 60 of the leading British and Irish cheesemakers will be attending this weekend’s fair to showcase some of the rarest and most sought-after cheeses and offer them to the public to sample and buy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leicestershire’s Sparkenhoe Red Leicester and the county’s Stilton producer Long Clawson will be there.

A blue cheese is examined by a judge at the Artisan Cheese Awards judging 2025

As well as cheese, there will also be traditional Melton Mowbray pork pies, cider, cakes, beer, chocolate, wine, charcuterie, and much more.

There is also a full programme of demonstrations and workshops.

In the food theatre, a chef/cheesemonger will demonstrate a cheese recipe and a retailer will show you how to taste cheese.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An award-winning gospel choir and other musicians will provide entertainment throughout the event, which runs from 10am to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday.

A judge gets up close and personal to one of the cheese entries for the awards this year

Winners of a pair of Artisan Cheese Fair tickets in the competition in last week’s Melton Times are as follows:

Charlotte Sharp, of Redwood Avenue, Melton; Dylan Pugh, of Queensway, Melton; Stephen Monk, of Melton Mowbray; Claire Loddington, of Twyford; Rebecca Scoble, of Lambert Close, Melton.

They correctly answered the question asking to name one of the five remaining dairies which produces Stilton cheese.

E-tickets will be sent to the winners by the organisers.

Go to https://www.meltonfestivals.co.uk to find out more about the Artisan Cheese Fair and how to buy tickets.