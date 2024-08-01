Hundreds of scooter riders gather in Melton for special meet

By Nick Rennie
Published 1st Aug 2024, 12:16 BST
Lines of scooters lined up at last night's gathering in Melton's Market PlaceLines of scooters lined up at last night's gathering in Melton's Market Place
Hundreds of scooter riders gathered in Melton Mowbray town centre yesterday evening (Wednesday) for a special meeting.

The Market Place gathering was hosted by Melton Mowbray Scooter Club, which is celebrating its 41st year as a club, for members of the East Midlands Scooter Alliance.

The town club has raised more than £1,200 for charities so far this year and members are planning to host more events in the coming months.

Renee Downing, of Melton Mowbray Scooter Club, said: “The evening was a great success with over 200 riders attending from all over the midlands’ counties to gather with like-minded enthusiast of Vespas and Lambrettas.

"The spectacle was also very much enjoyed by members of the public and passers-by.

“Melton Mowbray Scooter Club would like, especially, to thank Chris Popple for providing the music at the event, The Grapes public house for their refreshments and facilities and Melton Mowbray Town Estate for the use of the area.”

