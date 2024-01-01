Hundreds gather for traditional Melton New Year hunt meet
Hundreds of people gathered in Melton Mowbray this morning (Monday) for the traditional New Year’s hunt meeting.
This year it was the turn of the riders from the Cottesmore Hunt to visit the town for what was the 41st annual event organised by Melton Mowbray Town Estate.
Horses and hounds entered Play Close Park shortly before 11am.
Senior Town Warden, Tim Webster, served refreshments to the riders, including whisky from the stirrup cup.
The hunt set off afterwards on a trail hunt on surrounding fields via Mucky Lane.