News you can trust since 1859
BREAKING

Hundreds gather for traditional Melton New Year hunt meet

Hundreds of people gathered in Melton Mowbray this morning (Monday) for the traditional New Year’s hunt meeting.
By Nick Rennie
Published 1st Jan 2024, 13:25 GMT
Updated 1st Jan 2024, 13:34 GMT
Riders drink from the stirrup cup as hundreds gather for the traditional Melton Mowbray New Year hunt meetRiders drink from the stirrup cup as hundreds gather for the traditional Melton Mowbray New Year hunt meet
Riders drink from the stirrup cup as hundreds gather for the traditional Melton Mowbray New Year hunt meet

This year it was the turn of the riders from the Cottesmore Hunt to visit the town for what was the 41st annual event organised by Melton Mowbray Town Estate.

Horses and hounds entered Play Close Park shortly before 11am.

Senior Town Warden, Tim Webster, served refreshments to the riders, including whisky from the stirrup cup.

The hunt set off afterwards on a trail hunt on surrounding fields via Mucky Lane.

Related topics:Melton MowbrayTim Webster