A photo from last year's 40s Weekend Melton Mowbray

The 40s Weekend Melton Mowbray takes place this year on May 13 and 14 in the Play Close park and the Market Place town centre area.

It will once again feature vintage stalls, re-enactments from the era, vintage cars, living history displays, live music from the 1940s and plenty of delicious food and drink.

Advertisement

There will be plenty of references to the Second World War, with members of the local branches of the Royal British Legion and the Royal Air Force Association (RAFA) taking part.

40s Weekend Melton Mowbray

One of the organisers, Sharon Brown, said: “We’d love people from Melton and the villages to get involved.“Family members, friends or neighbours who were alive during the war are welcome to join our parade.

"We would also like local children to join us dressed as wartime evacuees.

Advertisement

"It would also be great if the local Brownies, Guides and Scouts got involved.”Another highlight at the event will be members of the Polish Heritage Academy being present and demonstrating how Poles played a big part in the war effort as well as being an integal part of the Melton community since the 1940s.

The event starts at 10am and runs through to 5pm on both days with a spectacular parade through town on the Sunday morning.

Advertisement

40s Weekend Melton Mowbray

It is free entry on both days and there will also be free coach parking available, although this must be reserved in advance.

Advertisement