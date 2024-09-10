Archaeologists working on the Leicester Cathedral dig

A fascinating talk is to be held at Hoby on the the recent archaeological excavations at Leicester Cathedral and what they tell us about the lives of the people in the city going back centuries.

Mathew Morris, archaeologist and author, is presenting ‘Leicester Cathedral Revealed’ for Hoby and District Local History Society on Wednesday September 18, at 7.30pm, at Hoby village hall.

The construction of the cathedral’s new Heritage and Learning Centre has revealed a fascinating snapshot of life in Leicester over the past 2,000 years, including a possible Roman shrine, an Anglo-Saxon building, and a burial ground in use from the late Saxon period to the 19th century.

Mathew Morris, from the University of Leicester Archaeological Services, graduated from the university in 2003 with a BA in Archaeology and an MA in Landscape Studies, joining ULAS in 2004.

In 2012, he directed the successful archaeological search for the lost grave of King Richard III.

Recently, he has been digging up more Roman buildings and mosaics in Leicester, at the former Southgates Bus Depot and All Saints’ Brewery sites and is currently leading the archaeological work for the Leicester Cathedral Revealed project.

The Hoby and District Local History Society is a voluntary organisation which brings together people interested in the local history of the villages of Hoby, Rotherby, Ragdale and Brooksby and the district around them.

The society was founded in 2013 as part of a village First World War research project, for which it received a National Lottery Grant.

All are welcome at the talk – the price for non members is £2 (pay on door) or click HERE for more information.