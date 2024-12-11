The official opening of Melton's new almshouses, from left, Melton MP Edward Argar, the High Sheriff of Leicestershire John Chatfeild-Roberts, trustee Simon Shouler and Mayor of Melton, Councillor Tim Webster

Historic buildings in Melton Mowbray have been converted into almshouses for local people from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The four properties have been created off Burton Street – behind the 17th century Bede House – from former hunting stables at a cost of £1 million.

They are owned by Robert Hudson Charity, which also owns the Bede House, and have been converted from Harry Beeby’s stables.

Harry hired horses to the hunting fraternity before and after the First World War, hence the name of the site being Beeby’s Yard.

The new almshouses in Melton Mowbray

The new almshouses, which are for over 50s who are current or former residents of Melton or Burton Lazars, were officially opened by the High Sheriff of Leicestershire, John Chatfeild-Roberts, who is also a trustee of the charity.

Addressing guests at the official launch, the High Sheriff said: “If you had come here 10 years ago you would have seen just a brick wall with no windows in it at all.

“It was the stables and the barn of Beeby’s Yard which is on the far side.

"Melton was like Monaco is today. In the winter, anyone who was anyone with an awful lot of money came here and hunting was such a social thing.

The back of the old Bede House viewed from the new almshouses in Melton

“Harry Beeby had 100 horses, Can you imagine them all stabled here?”

He added: “I think Harry Beeby would be rather impressed by what has been done here.

"These stables were in quite a state, even to the point where they might fall over.

“They have been put back into useful and amazing working order.

The High Sheriff of Leicestershire declares the new Melton almshouses open

"This has been done with so much love of history for the building.

"I do hope many people have very happy times here.

“This garden is just an oasis and as a place to live it takes some beating.”

The charity was started by Robert Hudson, who lived from 1564 and 1641.

Bede House in Melton which dates back to 1640

Brought up in Melton, he made a lot of money in London as a haberdasher.

Robert returned to the town and was determined to help support those who were less fortunate than himself.

He built the Bede House for £200 in 1640 and it was originally for six ‘poor’ men before at some stage housing 12.

It was refurbished this century and is now four flats.

The new almshouses currently have two vacancies, one for a married couple and the other for a single person.

Mayor of Melton, Councillor Tim Webster, who was also at the opening, told the Melton Times: “The new almshouses look unbelievable.

The new almshouses converted from an old stable block in Beeby's Yard

“It’s great the way they’ve retained the character of the building - it is really good for the town to have something like this.”

And another guest, Melton and Syston MP, Edward Argar, commented: “It’s really impressive what they have done here.

“It’s fantastic to be able to stand in this courtyard and see the old Bede House and the tower of St Mary’s Church behind it. It will be a lovely place to live and will serve a practical use in providing homes for local people.”