King George VI inspects Paras and their equipment at Newport Lodge in Melton

In September 43, they were part of the force known as Operation Slapstick that invaded Southern Italy to recapture and liberate it from Axis forces.

The 4th Bde, which was made up of 156 Parachute Battalion (Bn), 10th and11th Parachute Bn, 2 nd Air Landing Anti-Tank Battery and the 133rd Parachute Field Ambulance (PFA), was withdrawn back to the UK to make preparations for the invasion of mainland Europe as part of D-Day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On 27th November, the units of the 4th Bde boarded the troopship “Staffordshire” and set sail for England. They arrived back in England, docking in Liverpool on December 16th, a cold damp day, so different to the sunny climate they had left behind.

.Brian Fare

Following their arrival at Liverpool, 156 Bn, under the command of Lieutenant-Colonel Sir Richard Des Voeux made their way to their new billets at various locations in Rutland. Des Voeux was not happy with the situation, so he arranged for them all to be brought together in Melton Mowbray in February 1944.

On arrival in Melton, the troops of 156 Bn were billeted in several hunting lodges in town. The Bn HQ along with HQ Company were billeted in Staveley Lodge, Support Company at the Spinney, ‘A’ Company were at Scalford Hall and ‘B’ and ‘C’ Companies at Newport Lodge. However, following several arguments with the owner of Scalford Hall, a certain Colonel Mustard of Colman’s Mustard fame, ‘A’ Company moved into the Spinney to join the Support Company.

Meanwhile, the Bde HQ set up at The Grange in Knossington and 10 Bn were to set up camp at Burrough Court, as well as several buildings in Somerby, including Somerby House, Somerby Hall, Grove Stables and The Vines at Thorpe Satchville.

Advertisement

Advertisement

133rd PFA set up base at Barleythorpe Hall, just across the border into Rutland and the 2nd Air Landing Anti-Tank Battery were based at Harrowby Camp in Grantham.