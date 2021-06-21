Historic Melton archway demolished in car collision

The aftermath of a road collision which caused an historic archway at Melton's Memorial Gardens to be demolished EMN-210621-134040001

The Jerusalem Archway, which formed part of the perimeter fencing for the Memorial Gardens on Wilton Road, was reduced to rubble in the incident at the weekend.

It was dismantled and moved from the former War Memorial Hospital site nearly 60 years ago before being rebuilt in its current location.

But the structure actually dates from 1480 and it is the only surviving feature from the manor house for the Knights Hospitallers of St John of Jerusalem, which was formerly part of the castle at the rear of Nottingham Street and King Street.

The demolished historic archway at Melton's Memorial Gardens following a road collision at the weekend EMN-210621-134100001

The archway is owned and maintained by Melton Mowbray Town Estate and assessments are now being made on the extent of the damage.

John Southerington, chair of feoffees, told the Melton Times: “It was quite a shock to see the archway has been completely demolished.

“It was moved and rebuilt from the old War Memorial Hospital in 1962 and has been a feature down there on the boundary wall ever since.”

More to follow.

The historic archway at Melton's Memorial Gardens pictured before it was demolished in a road collision at the weekend EMN-210621-134110001