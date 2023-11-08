Buildings formerly used by an historic dairy near Melton are being sold at auction at the end of this month.

The row of 17th century cottages which was used by Websters Dairy to produce Stilton

One lot is a row of 17th century cottages used by Websters Dairy, at Saxelby, before the 150-year-old business ceased production three years ago.

The guide price is £425,000.

The other is The Pig Sty nearby in Main Street, which is a brick-built barn with a further outbuilding which was also part of the old dairy. Guide price for this is £225,000.

The Pig Sty lot, formerly part of the Websters Dairy site, at Saxelby, which is going up for auction

The properties will be sold in the SDL Property Auctions on Thursday November 30, in partnership with Shouler & Son estate agents, of Melton.

A spokeswoman for the auctioneers said: “Websters Dairy is a row of 17th century cottages with a garden to the rear and side and would appeal to a builder or developer to bring it back to its former glory.

"The other site was part of the former Websters Dairy, and is now ripe for conversion, subject to planning permission.

"The main barn offers scope to convert to a detached residence, the garage and pig sty may offer scope for a separate dwelling or holiday let, again subject to permissions.”

One of the buildings formerly used by Websters Dairy which is now up for auction

Websters Dairy stopped producing Stilton cheese at the end of 2020 due to a fall in demand during the Covid pandemic, when shops and hospitality businesses had to close for lengthy periods.

The small business, which was run from the row of cottages, was run latterly by sisters Margaret and Helen Callow, using milk from a nearby farm.