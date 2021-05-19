Historic church gets mains water thanks to funding

St Botolph and St John the Baptist Parish Church, at Croxton Kerrial EMN-210519-091351001

PCC members of St Botolph and St John the Baptist Parish Church, at Croxton Kerrial, were delighted to receive the cash support from the National Lottery Community Fund.

They have been fundraising for several years to make modern alterations to the Grade 2 listed building and the grant enables them to go ahead with the work.

A church representative said “We’re delighted that The National Lottery Community Fund has supported our project.

“We now have mains water at the church for the first time in its 900-year-old history and the new accessible WC is going to be of real benefit to all those who attend the church, especially those who have travelled a long distance for weddings and funerals and the children from the village school, who normally use the church regularly during term-time for services and concerts.”

The final part of the project - the installation of a servery - is due to take place later in the summer.